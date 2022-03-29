Hucknall and Bulwell workers can nominate their office baking stars for an Easter treat

Every Hucknall or Bulwell workplace has a colleague that loves to keep kitchens and canteens stocked with homemade cakes and confectionery.

The ‘Birds Office Star Baker’ competition wants to celebrate these office heroes.

With the competition now launched on Birds’ social channels, people are able to nominate colleagues who have the best baking skills by tagging their name in the comments with a reason why they should win.

Mike Holling, Birds chief executive, wants to celebrate the office baking stars of Hucknall and Bulwell

Photos of their nominee’s latest creation are also encouraged to show the judges why their bakes deserve to be picked.

Each week in the run up to Easter, one entry will be named ‘Birds Office Star Baker’, receiving an Easter chocolate bunny box worth £10.

The competition is open until Friday, April 15.

Mike Holling, sales and marketing director at Birds, said: “There's something special about home baking - and bringing your creations to work really brings people together and lifts their spirits.

“Nothing beats a handmade treat, which is why we think office bakers should be celebrated.

"We’ve been baking for more than 100 years and many elements of our cakes, pastries and other treats are still finished by hand, adding those final magical touches.

“We value the quality and craftsmanship of baking, whether it’s moulding chocolate bunnies, rolling out the almond paste for our Simnel cake or glazing our hot cross bun.

"This competition gives us a chance to recognise and reward aspiring bakers across the East Midlands who share these values.

"And in the run up to Easter, these spontaneous bakes for work are bound to be more frequent – after all, it is a season of indulgence."

Birds Bakery has 62 stores across the region, including in Hucknall and Bulwell, and recently launched its Easter range, which features shortbread bunnies, chocolate lollipops, rabbits made from Belgian chocolate and hot cross buns.

Many of the Easter lines can also be ordered online and delivered to buyers’ homes using either the Birds By Post or Birds At Home delivery services.