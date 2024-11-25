Hucknall band Alberteen to release first new single for a year ahead of live dates

A band formed by a group of friends at Hucknall National School in the 1980s have released their first new single in a year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Alberteen, described as ‘purveyors of rhythm and noir’, have released the rhumba-grooved Unknown Entity ahead of planned live dates in 2025.

Originally recorded as part of the Lowenva album sessions, this newly recorded version has deep bass, conga attacks and even a theremin solo, fusing the exquisite harmonies and cinematic sounds that have become the band's trademark, the track ending in a crescendo of sleazy squealing horns and clarinet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Listen to the track and see the video for it now on Spotify at open.spotify.com/album/0mzAreO8MHik3h7R36HPu2 or on YouTube at youtube.com/watch?v=IZyMu1E1dc4

Hucknall band Alberteen have released their first single in a year. Photo: Submitted

Alberteen is Phil Shaw (vocals, saxophone), Ade Berry (bass), John Rose (guitars, clarinet, vocals), Julia Knight (keyboards) and Gareth Warden (drums).

Phil, John and Ade all went to National in the 80s and formed an early version of the band before 'growing up' and going their separate ways.

Alberteen as it is now was then formed when the three reunited 13 years ago at Ade's mum's Rita’s funeral service at St John's Church in the town – Rita lived at Buzzard Court on Butlers Hill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

READ MORE: Council ‘crystal clear’ it will not close libraries

The band had success with their first two albums, Metal Book and Miss World and they earned much coverage on BBC6 Music.

The station playlisted their song A Girl and a Gun and they recorded two sessions for the station.

Unknown Entity marks their first release since last year's Dark Matter EP

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The band said: “The single was written during the Covid-19 pandemic when we started experimenting with new sounds and brass instruments and the album Lowenva was released then.

“The album’s title track, Lowenva, is a memory to Hucknall which mentions Bestwood, the River Lean and Annesley amongst others.

“This can be found on all the usual streaming outlets.

"Unknown Entity came out of those sessions and has been re-recorded for this release.”

BBC 6Music’s Tom Robinson is certainly a fan, describing the new song as ‘Alberteen's noir epic, killer hooks, aband I fell in love with at first sight’.

Backseat Mafia also praised the new single as ‘absolutely groovy, exquisitely beautiful, Alberteen stand alone and distinct’.