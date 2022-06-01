Hucknall band joined on stage by Forest boss and skipper during play-off promotion party

The group had already gone down a storm with thousands of Reds fans in the Box Park at Wembley before the final.

And after Forest had beaten Huddersfield 1-0 to secure their return to the Premier League, the Hucknall band were back on stage at the club’s promotion party that evening – where they were joined for one song by Forest boss Steve Cooper and for another by Hucknall lad and Forest skipper Joe Worrall.

Ben said: “If I’m honest, the Box Park show before the final was one of best gigs we’ve ever played.

Forest boss Steve Cooper joined the band on stage to play the Oasis hit Wonderwall at the evening party back in Nottingham

"We’ve played arenas and big venues and I’ve never known an atmosphere like it.

"It wasn’t a gig in that they were there to here us, we were all there to celebrate being there.

"Everyone sang every single word, it was just incredible.

"We were only meant to do a hour and we ended up playing for an hour and 40 minutes.

The band played for more than an hour at the Box Park in Wembley before the final

"What was really lovely as well was that the venue came to us afterwards and said it was the best event they’d ever had there, there hadn’t been any aggro and it had been a joy to have us and the Forest fans there, and we were really chuffed about that.”

Some of the band then headed straight back to Nottingham for the evening gig while Ben and some others stayed to watch the game and then hot-footed it back up the M1 themselves after the final whistle.

And it was then that evening that Steve Cooper kept his word to play with them after he’d spoken to Ben a week or so earlier.

Thousands of Forest fans came to see lead singer Phil Rostance and the band before the final

Ben continued: “I’d played at the Forest family barbecue with a mate of mine and the gaffer (Cooper) came and sat and chatted with me and it became clear he’d played in a band a bit himself when he was younger.

"So I asked him if Forest then won the final, would he come up on stage and play a song with us?

"And sure enough, he honoured his word and got up and did Wonderwall with us, Joe Worrall sang American Pie with us and Djed Spence’s mum got up and did Don’t Stop Believing with us.