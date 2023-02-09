Hucknall bar Damo's says goodbye as friends and regulars celebrate one last time

Owner Damien O’Connor announced last month he was closing down the Annesley Street venue due to unsustainable rising costs after Christmas trade was badly hit by the current cost-of-living crisis.

The bar opened just miore than four years ago and had become a popular part of the town’s hospitality scene and was a central part of last year’s first ever Hucknall Pride event.

News of the impending closure was greeted with great sadness by many regulars and town drinkers alike, along with other members of the Hucknall pub trade.

Damien O'Connor (left) held a farewell party weekend to say goodbye before Damo's closed its doors

The final weekend had originally been planned for the first weekend in March but a decision was taken to bring the final closure forward a month.

The bar was full over the weekend of February 4 and 5 as friends and regulars all came to say a lively, if sad, goodbye.

After the last drop had been drunk and the doors shut for the final time, Damien took to Facebook for one simple final post:

"Thanks for the memories. Damo signing out.”

Bar manager Lauren Mason said goodbye to Damo's with a smile

Plenty more people also took to the Damo’s Facebook page to say their own goodbyes.

The many comments included:

"Three days of saying goodbye to our favourite place Damo's we drank it dry, we laughed, we cried. Thank you so much Damien for letting me be a part of what you created. If you weren't a regular you probably can't understand what this place means to us but if you were I love you and thank you.”

The bar was busy throughout the weekend

"Thanks for the great times, the memories, but most of all, thanks for the friendship.”

"Good luck in your next adventure and thanks for all the help you gave to the Hucknall community during the pandemic.”

"All the best Damo, good luck for your future.”

"Good luck in whatever exciting adventure you do next Damo!”

Plenty of regulars visited the bar for a final farewell drink

"All the best, will miss the place x.”

"Good luck Damo in your next venture you’re one in a million.”

"Sad to see Damo's go.”

"Sad, sad day for Hucknall.”

"All the best mate, enjoy life you only get one shot at it.”

Owner Damien O'Connor and bar manager Lauren Mason shared some memories of their time at the bar