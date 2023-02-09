Hucknall bar Damo's says goodbye as friends and regulars celebrate one last time
Popular Hucknall bar Damo’s has called last orders for the final time.
Owner Damien O’Connor announced last month he was closing down the Annesley Street venue due to unsustainable rising costs after Christmas trade was badly hit by the current cost-of-living crisis.
The bar opened just miore than four years ago and had become a popular part of the town’s hospitality scene and was a central part of last year’s first ever Hucknall Pride event.
News of the impending closure was greeted with great sadness by many regulars and town drinkers alike, along with other members of the Hucknall pub trade.
The final weekend had originally been planned for the first weekend in March but a decision was taken to bring the final closure forward a month.
The bar was full over the weekend of February 4 and 5 as friends and regulars all came to say a lively, if sad, goodbye.
After the last drop had been drunk and the doors shut for the final time, Damien took to Facebook for one simple final post:
"Thanks for the memories. Damo signing out.”
Plenty more people also took to the Damo’s Facebook page to say their own goodbyes.
The many comments included:
"Three days of saying goodbye to our favourite place Damo's we drank it dry, we laughed, we cried. Thank you so much Damien for letting me be a part of what you created. If you weren't a regular you probably can't understand what this place means to us but if you were I love you and thank you.”
"Thanks for the great times, the memories, but most of all, thanks for the friendship.”
"Good luck in your next adventure and thanks for all the help you gave to the Hucknall community during the pandemic.”
"All the best Damo, good luck for your future.”
"Good luck in whatever exciting adventure you do next Damo!”
"All the best, will miss the place x.”
"Good luck Damo in your next venture you’re one in a million.”
"Sad to see Damo's go.”
"Sad, sad day for Hucknall.”
"All the best mate, enjoy life you only get one shot at it.”