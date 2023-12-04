Hucknall walking football team the Gerri Hat-Tricks has secured sponsorship from town bar The Hideout.

Chairman Jay Flint and manager Ian Utting popped in to the bar on Yorke Street wearing their new snazzy kits – and bar manager Beckie Murray took the chance to get some photos.

She said: "It’s a pleasure to sponsor Hucknall Walking Football Club (HWFC) and be part of the HWFC community, their passion for the game and their sportsmanship.”

Post their Facebook page, HWFC said: “The HWFC committee are proud to announce that The Hideout at Hucknall is our new club sponsor for our match kit.

Chairman Jay Flint and over-50s manager Ian Utting popped in to see Beckie the other day to say thank you for agreeing to sponsor us by buying the new kit.

“Sticking to the theme of our club colours with the Hideout logo, the kit will be used in competition games for over-50s and over-65s whilst our old kit will still be needed from time to time in certain friendlies and kit clashes.

"Many thanks to committee members for making this happen, especially Ian for all his efforts in elevating the club’s profile.

The Geri-Hat-Tricks walking football sessions take place every Monday and Thursday between 9.30am and 11am at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

The group regularly raises money for local charities at their sessions and has supported numerous local causes this year.

Sessions are open to anyone aged 50 and over.