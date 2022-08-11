Hucknall boxing club pleased as punch with donation from town councillors

The money was awarded by Couns Lee Waters and John Wilmott (both Ash Ind) – who both represent Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council – from their county divisional funds.

It will be used to improve facilities at the club, which is based on Peveril Street.

Katie Yemm, one of the volunteers who runs the club, said: “We’d like to thank councillors for the kind donation which will help towards keeping the club running.

Couns John Wilmott and Lee Water present their cheque to members of Hucknall Boys Boxing Club

"We are excited what the future can bring, but none of it would be possible without donations like this.

"All the volunteers at Hucknall Boys are so passionate about helping children aged from nine upwards to tackle obesity, low self-esteem, issues with controlling anger, and bullying.

"The support from donations such as this has made it possible for us to keep doing what we love.”

Coun Waters said: “The club is extremely popular and both Coun Wilmott and I are delighted to have supported it.

"We are extremely passionate about supporting and investing in youth provision.

"We were impressed with how the club is run.

"They help our young people with their health and fitness and state of mind.

"It’s an amazing place that does so much for Hucknall.

"The club works hard to ensure that all their lessons are affordable and accessible to all.”

The sessions are every Tuesday and Thursday between 5pm and 7pm.