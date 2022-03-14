Hucknall boxing club appealing for business support to keep vital facility running

Hucknall Boys Amateur Boxing Club on Peveril Street is non-profit organisation that runs sessions twice a week for children and young adults.

Sessions are run by qualified coaches who volunteer their time twice a week to ensure the children and adults have an affordable and safe space to train.

The sessions help to tackle obesity, bullying, low self esteem and more and plays a vital part in many of the young participants’ lives.

Hucknall Boys Amateur Boxing Club needs community support and sponsorship to help keep it going

Katie Yemm, one of the volunteers at the club, said: “I’ve been volunteering down at the club for about a year now and we’re just trying to find new revenue streams for the club to help it survive and keep the club and the gym going.

"The club is so much more than just a place to learn boxing skills, it’s so important for many of our members’ health and wellbeing.

"I had no boxing experience or anything when I first went down there and I thought it was just boxing but it’s way more than that.

"A lot of the kids have come rougher areas of Hucknall and sometime their parents don’t event know where they are, so they come to us to learn that discipline and it’s just a safe place for them to be.

"The kids love the sessions and so do the adults, but it’s not for profit and so we’re struggling to find the funds to keep the building and the club going.

"We had loads of members before the Covid pandemic and then things dropped off a bit but on average, we run sessions twice a week and we’re getting 30 to 40 turning up each week for the children’s classes and even more for the adults.

"We went to help people get into the club and keep them there and we’re just exploring ways to do that.”

One of the ways the club is now looking at is offering advertising and sponsorship opportunities for local businesses to support the club with.

Katie continued: “We have a huge wall in a prominent position in our club that more than 250 people see each week.

"We want to put a A3 poster of your business displayed on that wall for a full year.

"You will also be proud sponsors of the club and will be showcased on our website and social media platforms for even more people to see.”