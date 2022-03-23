Hucknall boy makes a splash at first swim meet thanks to town opticians backing

Nine-year-old Leo Frisby has been visiting Specsavers in the town since he was two and staff at the store have been following his progress.

Competing in his first open swim competition at the Radford Open Swim Meet, Leo competed in the 50m backstroke race, which was sponsored by Specsavers Hucknall.

He also took part in the 50 metre breaststroke, 50 metre freestyle and the 100 metre individual medley where he swam one length of each stroke (butterfly, backstroke, breaststroke and freestyle).

Leo Frisby has competed in his first open swim meet

Janet Archer, Specsavers Hucknall store director said: “We’re delighted to be supporting Leo.

"We know he has been eagerly waiting to turn nine so he is old enough to join his older brothers at an open swim meet.

"He has been coming to see us since he was two-years-old and had his first prescription swimming googles when he was three.

"It’s been a joy to follow his journey so far and we can’t wait to see what he does next.”

Leo is now poised to follow in the footsteps of his brother Zak, who is also a keen swimmer and has fundraised for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People.

Leo has also taken part in the British Blind Sport Youth Swimming Gala earlier this month too.

Janet continued: “As a local business we are passionate about supporting our community.