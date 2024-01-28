Hucknall Breathe Easy community group moving to new venue
and live on Freeview channel 276
Guest speakers were Asthma & Lung UK service director Mike McKevitt and Ruth Crane the community network co-ordinator, who gave an update on how to obtain help with asthma and lung breathing problems.
County and district councillor for Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind) also attended and gave a council update on issues concerning Hucknall.
A buffet and raffle also took place.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The group holds regular monthly meetings and welcomes a range of guest speakers.
From February, the group meetings will be moving to a new venue at the United Reform Church on Farleys Lane.
The first meeting at the venue, in February, will see Neil Stentiford talking about breathing equipment available to help with living with asthma and lung conditions.
The group also has a number of trips booked for members and guests.
For more information, call John Galloway on 07970 795399 or Ken Willows on 07812 210878.