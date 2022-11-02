Hucknall bus routes operator proud to support Royal British Legion's Poppy Appeal

Trentbarton buses are proudly wearing poppies to show the company’s support for the men and women who served their country.

Poppy stickers have appeared on 300 buses and coaches during this year’s remembrance period up to Remembrance Sunday on November 13.

And on both Armistce Day (November 11) and Remembrance Sunday, there is free travel on all Trentbarton services for veterans and current members of the armed forces, who should show their warrant cards, and for cadets in uniform.

Trentbarton driver Eric Clarke with Brian Brown from The Royal British Legion

Royal British Legion representative Brian Brown, 86, now from Ilkeston, but originally from Nottinghamshire, was in the Royal Army Service Corps for nine years before joining the Territorial Army for 17 years.

He said: “Like every person and organisation in the country this winter we are having to watch every penny.

"But the people the Legion helps still need our support more than ever.

“The public will not have as much money in their pockets this year so we may find it harder to raise the funds we need.

"That’s why it is important that everyone who can donate to the Poppy Appeal does so, whatever the amount.

"Our veterans will be grateful for every pound donated.”

Jeff Counsell, Trentbarton managing director, added: “Every November we proudly display the poppies on our buses to show our support for our veterans.

