And the Hucknall Branch of the Royal British Legion (RBL) is thrilled to see it back.

Thousands from across the town are expected to turn out for the event, both to line the streets of the parade route and then attend the Service of Remembrance at the cenotaph in Titchfield Park.

Last year’s parade was cancelled over insurance issues – to the huge anger and disappointment of everyone, especially after the previous year’s parade had also been cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The full Remembrance parade returns to Hucknall this year

But this year will see the full parade return on Sunday November 13, to not only honour the heroes of the two world wars and those lost in other conflicts around the world, but also to mark 100 years of the first Hucknall Remembrance service being held at the cenotaph.