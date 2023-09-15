Hucknall Business Hub planning to hold monthly 'public service day' events
Hub organisers held their first ‘public service day’ in the town this week which was attended by Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service and the Army, amongst others.
And bouyed by the positive reaction to the event, which took place at the Hub’s base on Ogle Street, leaders are now looking to organise more such events more often.
Gemma Canlin, from the Hub, said: “The event went well and we will be holding monthly ‘public service day’ events with key partners such as the fire service, the Army, Nottinghamshire Police, the local authority, the Department for Work and Pensions, Nottingham Trent University, Mansfield Radio and the NHS, plus other local partner agencies too.
“We want to get as many public services involved as possible.
“The purpose is to be a public hub for access to all services.”