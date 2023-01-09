Cherry Aesthetics, a medical skincare and wellness clinic on Portland Road, raised the money with a special charity raffle over the festive period.

Owner Rosalyn Bolton. who is from Hucknall, was thrilled at the response to the appeal by the salon’s customers.

Advertisement

She said: “We had a collection with our lovely clients who have all bought raffle tickets for skincare products.

Rosalyn Bolton, owner and founder of Cherry Aesthetics, presents the cheque to Andy Cain, volunteer at Hucknall food bank

“They were £5 each and we’ve had 60 of our clients donate.

“We’re thrilled because we’ve only been in the town since about March last year and wanted to give something back to the community.

Advertisement

“We chose to support the food bank because of the current situation for many people with the cost-of-living crisis.

“Not everyone is in the best position so our business and our clients have tried to donate and help people less fortunate than them.”

Advertisement

The success of this first fundraising venture has convinced Rosalyn to do more events like this the future.

Advertisement

She said: “We’re thrilled at how well this first fundraiser has gone and we’re definitely going to do more.

“We only thought about doing it about two weeks before Christmas and it’s still gone really well.

Advertisement

“Next time, we’ll definitely plan ahead and ensure we start earlier to allow more clients to take part, raise more money and help more people.

“We want to keep it local and help lots of other charities, not just the food bank, but also other charities and charitable projects around the town.

Advertisement

“The food bank was the one that came straight to mind for this raffle though because of the current situation so many people are finding themselves in at this time.”

“I also want to thank our fabulous clients for their support, they’re very generous and I’m sure they’ll help again in the future.”

Advertisement

Andy Cain, a volunteer at the food bank, said: “This money is brilliant.