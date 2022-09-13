Hucknall woman secures £5,000 donation for food bank after seeing empty shelves pictures on Facebook

Hannah Beale, 41, helped secure a £10,000 donation for the facility back in 2020 during the pandemic when she collected bags of food and toiletries, to go alongside the annual collection she has at the town’s Specsavers store on High Street where she is duty manager.

The funding boost came from the BNA charitable trust which her uncle, Nottinghamshire county councillor Keith Girling, is a member of.

And it was through the BNA trust and Coun Girling again that this latest £5,000 donation has come about.

She said: “I saw the post on Facebook with the pictures of the empty shelves and I felt I needed to do something.

"So I took a screenshot of the post and sent it to my uncle and he got back in touch with me the next day and said he’d put a post on the group chat of the trust asking if it could donate.

"He then came back to me saying they’d agreed to donate the £5,000 and it was put into the food bank’s bank account the next day.”

Hannah, who lives on Hankin Street, is also set to make the Specsavers store where she works a drop-off point for food bank donations.

She said: “I’ve got a poster coming that I’m going to put up in the store this week so I can be a drop-off donation point on high street.

"More and more people are needing the food bank these days, it’s just getting harder and harder and when I saw the shelves were empty I thought I needed to help.

Yvonne Campbell, manager at the food bank, said: “We are over the moon at the generosity of the charity.

"I continually need to buy food to supplement what we receive in donations from the lovely people of Hucknall.

"They have been generous and obviously care for those who are in need.

"The number of people using the food bank has doubled in the last two weeks and we realise that everyone is feeling the pinch as prices are increase but they are still donating.

"We want the people of Hucknall to please continue to support us as we do our best to provide food for those who are having a hard time managing to feed themselves and their families.”