A Hucknall cafe and takeaway is getting back to business this weekend with a big relaunch event.

The Peckish Artisan Cafe, on Annesley Road, was originally opened last year by owners Lisa and Tam McNulty.

But almost immediately, the venture was hit by serious illness – and almost tragedy – as both women, both aged 44, suffered serious health issues.

But now, they are both ready and raring to go again and the cafe is set for a big relaunch this Saturday.

Lisa and Tam McNulty are relaunching The Peckish Artisan Kitchen in Hucknall this weekend. Photo: National World

Lisa said: “Tam was suffering from a condition from PMDD and it got progressively worse to the point where she attempted to take her own life three times and the third time we nearly lost her and I had to resuscitate her at home.

"At the same time, I was trying to run the cafe single-handedly but I lost sight in one eye and with being tired, the effects of my previous brain aneurysm came into play as well.

"The PMDD was getting worse and worse and we had to go through all the treatment options, none of which worked, so back in July, Tam had the full hysterectomy and we’ve not had an episode since then."

Tam added: “We have had amazing support from our customers all through this and we want to thank them all, they’ve been fantastic.

Lisa continued: “We’ve had customers come forward and just say they want to help us, we’ve had people come and just do things like wash pots for us and won’t take any payment, and all in all, we couldn’t have asked for any more.”

With Tam now well again, the pair have turned their attentions back to relaunching the cafe and all the ideas they had for it.

Tam said: “I never really started it last time so this is the proper start for us and we’re going to have a big balloon arch outside, free teas and coffee and free cheesecake tasters.

"We’ll also be launching Yorkshire pudding wraps, along with vegetarian breakfasts and lunches which we’ll be doing throughout each week and we make everything from scratch.”

The cafe will be open from 8am to 2pm, Wednesday to Saturday and then 12noon to 4pm on Sundays for Sunday roasts which Lisa says is their most popular item at the moment, either for people to sit in or take away.

The venue’s theme nights will be starting again in November too and they will soon be taking bookings for Christmas.

Further down the line, they will be redecorating to create the, decor, theme and atmosphere they both originally envisaged when they first opened.

And they’re also still looking for the first person to take on – and win at – Tam’s food challenge.

She said: “No-one has managed it yet.

"It’s a full baker’s loaf cut in half, with six pieces of bacon and six eggs, a tin of tomatoes, then six sausages, six hash browns, baked beans, a tub of mushrooms and then two slices of toast as well and the challenge is to finish it in 45 minutes.

"It costs £25 but if you complete it, you don’t have to pay!”