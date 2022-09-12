Hucknall care home all smiles after being rated 'good' in all areas following CQC inspection

Residents and relatives at Harrier House sang its praises during the visit by the CQC and the home’s owners Adept Care Homes has expressed their delight after it was rated ‘good’ in all areas in the inspection report, which was published earlier this month.

The CQC carries out regular checks on health and social care services and comprehensive inspections are used to make sure services are providing care that is safe, caring, effective, well-led and responsive to people's needs.

Harrier House opened its doors in May last year and offers what is already award-winning, luxury, residential, dementia, respite, and day care.

Harrier House in Hucknall has been rated 'good' by the CQC

Residents are encouraged to live life as they choose with an extensive social calendar that is packed with meaningful activities, clubs, and regular entertainment.

The CQC report included positive comments such as ‘people told us they were treated with respect’ and that the team ‘had the time to build trusting and open relationships with people and their loved ones’.

The report added: "Inspectors said people were receiving a personalised service from staff who knew them well.

"Residents told them they felt safe living at Harrier House and that they were treated with dignity and were happy.”

One relative described how their loved one had been supported to mobilise without a walking frame, enabling them to regain their independence.

They said: "This is down to the staff and their patience – they make time every day to support the residents and the progress is fantastic."

Inspectors added that the home was also well led and that management had created a ‘positive atmosphere’.

Samantha Kavanagh, home manager at Harrier House, said: “We were delighted to be inspected by the CQC and to be awarded the ‘good’ rating across all areas.

"It is a reflection of the hard work of all the team.