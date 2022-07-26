Hucknall care home and school pupil pen pals meet up for the first time

The children came to the home to enjoy some snacks and play games with the residents.

Later in the week, residents from Jubilee Court visited the school to see where the pupils studied.

Residents and the children have been writing monthly cards and letters to one another, which has allowed them to develop a strong relationship with each other.

Pen pals from Jubilee Court Care Home and Holgate Primary School have met up with each other for the first time

Deborah Mills, wellbeing lead at Jubilee Court, said: “Letter writing let the residents express themselves, develop connections with younger generations and can help older adults feel a greater sense of fulfilment.

"It provides an opportunity for both young and old to learn new skills.