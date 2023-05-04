Much of the party at Buddleia House, on Croft Avenue, had been handmade by staff and residents, with the theme of Amsterdam in mind.

Highlights included a backdrop of hand-drawn flowers, butterflies, giant bees and crafted tulips.

The party was a huge hit with the community, with many visiting for a buffet lunch and dancing to local singer Tanya Adele.

Residents and their families enjoyed the day.

The home also said they felt blessed that Peacock Plant Nurseries donated tulips, and Little Foxes Nursery joined in with the intergenerational part of the day.

Coun Dale Grounds, who was this week seeking re-election to Ashfield Council in Kingsway ward, was among the visitors.

He said: “I was gobsmacked the second I walked through into the garden. There were a thousand handmade tulips, a huge windmill, rainbow and flowers everywhere, all handmade by the residents and a local childcare group. The thought and consideration put into this event for the residents was absolutely incredible. I haven’t seen anything like this before.

Holga Hoy and Lorraine Poundall at the event.

“I witnessed every single resident getting involved and enjoying the event! From singing and dancing to little conversations around it all, the staff here really do go above and beyond with the care and compassion of their residents.

“What an amazing care home Buddleia House is and what an amazing event they put on. I'm so thankful I got an invitation to witness this amazing place first hand once again! It really felt like I had spent a couple hours in Amsterdam.”

It was made into a double celebration as the care home recently scooped an award for top 20 care homes in the East Midlands.

The care home is a part of the Milford Care group . Buddleia House is carefully designed to encourage engagement and invites residents to enjoy a pint at the pub, game of bowls, pot plants in the greenhouse, feed the birds or tuck into treats from the sweet shop.

The Hucknall home focuses on person-centred care called the Montessori way of life which has seen success in Australia and Canada. It allows residents to live as independently as possible and have a place in their community to thrive.

