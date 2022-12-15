It has become a time-honoured tradition for the Adept Care Home – which runs Harrier House – to pit the residents of its Midlands homes head-to-head in the festive, family-favourite singing competition which is held at St Catherine’s Church in Burbage, in Leicestershire.

Each of the seven choirs taking part performed two of their favourite songs, including a Christmas classic, which included a rousing performance of ‘We Wish you a Merry Christmas’ and an original composition of ‘He’ll be coming down the chimney when he comes’.

Whilst also fun, the choirs were judged by an experienced panel, which included the vicar of St Catherine’s, Fr Andrew Hall.

Members of the choir from Harrier House in Hucknall performing at the competition

And after the competition had finished, the choirs enjoyed the rest of the day with festive activities, a fish & chips lunch from Burbage Fisheries, home-made mince pies and a glass or two of mulled wine.

The awards were announced after lunch where residents watched with anticipation as the winners were revealed.

The categories included Best Creative Choir and Best Traditional Choir and Harrier House took the honours as Best Vocal Choir.

Colin Blackburn, 84, a resident at Harrier House, said: “It’s lovely to get together and sing.

"I love singing and it was so nice to be able to share the day and get in the Christmas spirit of things.

"We are all so proud that our hard work and practicing has paid off.

Fellow resident and choir club member Tony Allen, 72, added: “I have spent many years playing and singing with my own church, it brought back some wonderful memories.”

Joe Lockl, Adept Care Homes communities director, said: “Singing is a much-loved past time for our residents, and we have all enjoyed months of practice along with the final performances.

"The church has been amazingly supportive and with performances of Jingle Bells and Winter Wonderland, we created some festive enjoyment.

"A huge congratulations to everyone involved in delivering something truly special for our residents.”

A spokesperson for St Catherine’s Church, added: “We have had such a wonderful time judging these awards as we do every year, and the performances get better every year.

