Hucknall care home residents are in fine voice with choir contest triumph

Residents at Harrier House Care Home in Hucknall proved they were top of the pops when it comes to singing after winning a choir competition.

The Harrier House ‘choir club’ was competing in the Adept Care Homes Regional Christmas Choir Competition.

And at the end of the day, it was the Hucknall home that enjoyed the sweet taste of victory, being named Best Vocal Choir.

A home spokesperson said: “The victory not only showcased the residents' musical talents but also highlighted the strong sense of community and joy that prevails at Harrier House.

Harrier House from Hucknall was named Best Vocal Choir at the Adept Regional Christmas Choir Competition. Photo: Submitted

"The choir competition has become an annual highlight, bringing residents together in the spirit of celebration and camaraderie.”

Held at St Catherine's Church in Burbage, Leicestershire, the competition has become a cherished tradition for Adept’s midlands-based care home residents.

Seven choirs, each representing a different Adept Care Home community, enthusiastically performed their chosen song, including heartwarming renditions of Christmas classics such as Away in a Manger and Jingle Bells.

The choirs, judged by an experienced panel led by Father Andrew from the hosting St Catherine’s, showcased not only their musical talents but also their festive spirit.

The residents immersed themselves in the joyous occasion, indulging in a day filled with festive activities, including a fish and chips lunch from the local Burbage Fisheries, residents’ own homemade mince pies, and a warm glass of mulled wine.

One resident who took part described the whole atmosphere on the day as ‘brimming with holiday cheer’.

The awards ceremony was met with eager anticipation from the residents with categories such as Best Creative Choir and Best Traditional Choir added an extra layer of excitement to the event.

Joe Lock, Adept’s communities director, said: "Singing is always a much-loved pastime for our residents and we have all enjoyed months of practice along with the final performances.

"The church has been amazingly supportive and with performances of Jingle Bell Rock and Let it Snow, we created some festive enjoyment.

"A huge congratulations to everyone involved in delivering something truly special for our residents."

The church representative shared their sentiments, adding: “We have had such a wonderful time judging these awards and the performances get better every year.