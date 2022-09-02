The residents, team and family members enjoyed a fun-filled day at the National Rail Museum, recollecting fond memories from their younger days.

The National Rail Museum is home to the most iconic locomotives and beautiful collections, which residents captured with a variety of photos, pulling a variety of silly faces.

The residents also enjoyed the science museum observing the weird and wonderful collections on display.

Jubilee Court residents enjoying the National Rail Museum on their trip to York

Deborah Mills, wellbeing lead at Jubilee Court, said: “From the moment we set off the residents were so happy, and when we arrived, the absolute joy on their faces was so good to see.

"We heard so many stories of how they used to remember things back in their day and they got involved with everything at the museums.