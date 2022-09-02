Hucknall care home residents hit the road for a day out in York
Residents at Jubilee Court Care Home in Hucknall ended August with a memorable day out to York.
The residents, team and family members enjoyed a fun-filled day at the National Rail Museum, recollecting fond memories from their younger days.
The National Rail Museum is home to the most iconic locomotives and beautiful collections, which residents captured with a variety of photos, pulling a variety of silly faces.
The residents also enjoyed the science museum observing the weird and wonderful collections on display.
Most Popular
-
1
Plans revealed to turn old Hucknall Sandicliffe site into large storage facility
-
2
Hucknall man bit girlfriend’s cheek during terrifying night of violent abuse
-
3
Bulwell boozer facing jail for 102nd offence given chance to turn life around
-
4
Bulwell man given suspended jail term after admitting stalking and assaulting woman
-
5
Prison for man who strangled partner in Bulwell, threatened to stab her and hounded her for months
Read More
Deborah Mills, wellbeing lead at Jubilee Court, said: “From the moment we set off the residents were so happy, and when we arrived, the absolute joy on their faces was so good to see.
"We heard so many stories of how they used to remember things back in their day and they got involved with everything at the museums.
"A massive thank you must go to everyone involved who helped to make this day a fantastic success.”