Hucknall care home residents using poetry to help spread the environmental message

Residents at Jubilee Court Nursing Home are taking part in a poetry competition on the theme of the Earth and what we can do to protect and cherish it.

The competition, which is being organised by Runwood Homes Group – which operates Jubilee Court – will be focusing on the environment as the theme of the month, as part of the organisation’s group-wide dignity campaign.

The theme gives special focus to how homes can help to look after the world around them.

Residents at Jubilee Court Nursing Home in Hucknall are sharpening up their poetry skills

The aim of the poetry contest is to not only encourage participants to think about the environment, which links to the month’s theme, but will also inspire creativity, imagination and some healthy competition too.

Residents, staff teams and relatives are all encouraged to take part, to really spread the creativity and get as many people as possible thinking about the environment and its importance.

Home teams and residents are already really excited to take part in the competition and write about what the environment means to them.

"Whether it’s a poem showcasing what the home has done this month for the environment, the beauty of nature, fascinating wildlife, or the benefits that the environment has brought us in past experiences, participants have limitless choices on what they can write about.

The deadline for the competition is April 5 and Runwood Homes are already expecting to receive some impressive entries and look forward to reading them all.

"The top entries will be published on the company’s social media and website and the winner will receive a fantastic planting and growing kit worth £100 for their home.

A Runwood Homes spokesperson said: "Last year’s competition, which took the theme of spring, was a great success and everyone within the homes showed great enthusiasm taking part, so we were delighted to be able to launch again this year.

"Writing is a stimulating, imaginative activity and poetry is a perfect way to express one’s thoughts, feelings, and emotions.