Samantha Kavanagh, manager of Harrier House Care Home, and senior carer Sally Jackson shaved their heads at the Hurricane Road home to support the residents’ social fund and their in-house ‘Make A Wish’ programme.

Sam said: “I am delighted to be able to do something that will go above and beyond for our residents. The residents are still very active in their local community and have so much passion for life. Since Harrier House opened its doors in May 2021, we have been governed by so many restrictions due to Covid, I want to make sure our residents can make the most of it, with day trips, garden parties, celebrations and so much more.”

Samantha Kavanagh and Sally Jackson before their ‘Brave The Shave’.

The fundraiser is part of a range of activities and fundraising events the team at Harrier House take part in, to ensure residents are “living meaningful and enriched lives, as well as to give back to local communities, charities, and organisations”.

Sam said: “The home also has an in-house 'Make A Wish' program, where every resident is encouraged to make a wish, no matter how big or small.”

The wishes are put on in the home’s magic wish tree and every month, one resident is picked at random to have their wish come true.

Sam said: “We would like to grant everyone's wish. The possibilities are endless. We are wholeheartedly supported by the residents. Thank you to everyone for all their support and helping us make Harrier House a superb place to live or work.”