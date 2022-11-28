Hucknall care home starts Christmas early with special winter wonderland event

Buddleia House, on Croft Avenue, has been forced to put festive celebrations on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic.

But this year, Christmas was back and the home put on a festive winter wonderland event for residents, their families and friends, staff members and local community.

Advertisement

Coun Dale Grounds vice-chairman of Ashfield District Council, joined staff and residents to officially open Buddleia House's winter wonderland event

Coun Dale Grounds, Ashfield Council vice-chairman, attended to open the event which featured live music, Christmas craft stalls and Santa’s grotto and a light display.

Michelle Hoy, administrative manager at the home, said: "As a special surprise we even arranged for it to snow.

Advertisement

“Everyone enjoyed snowball fights and made snow angels sang Christmas carols and our residents and staff had an amazing time.