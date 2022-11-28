Hucknall care home starts Christmas early with special winter wonderland event
Christmas has started early at a Hucknall care home as staff and residents made up for lost time due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Buddleia House, on Croft Avenue, has been forced to put festive celebrations on hold for the past two years due to the pandemic.
But this year, Christmas was back and the home put on a festive winter wonderland event for residents, their families and friends, staff members and local community.
Advertisement
Most Popular
Coun Dale Grounds, Ashfield Council vice-chairman, attended to open the event which featured live music, Christmas craft stalls and Santa’s grotto and a light display.
Michelle Hoy, administrative manager at the home, said: "As a special surprise we even arranged for it to snow.
Advertisement
“Everyone enjoyed snowball fights and made snow angels sang Christmas carols and our residents and staff had an amazing time.
“We also received amazing support from the Hucknall community who donated some fabulous raffle prizes.”