Hucknall church awarded more than £9,000 as part of council funding scheme

The church will put the money towards the installation and purchase of units, an under-counter fridge/freezer, tiling and storage units as part of a project to provide replacement kitchen and storage facilities and support a long-established youth group and community drop-in at the venue.

East Side Methodist Church is one of nine county community organisations that will share more than £50,000 from the LCF, which enables groups and good causes to access money to deliver key projects.

In addition to capital grants, groups can apply for a small revenue grant worth up to £5,000 to help projects with running costs – such as providing transport or food for projects.

East Side Methodist Church has been awarded more than £9,000. Photo: Google

Coun John Cottee (Con), cabinet member for communities, said: “Since its launch 12 months ago, the LCF has made life so much easier for groups and organisations to access support to continue their work to encourage healthy and thriving communities.

“Community groups and charities provide a crucial lifeline to people of all ages in their neighbourhoods, and I am delighted the latest round of LCF funding will once again be awarded to causes that have demonstrated they are helping people to live healthier and more independent lives – as well as keeping children, vulnerable people and communities safe.