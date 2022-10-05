Council announces £3m plan to transform Ashfield businesses, communities and skills

Ashfield District Council has submitted an investment plan to unlock up to £3.2million from the government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund to invest across the District.

The UK Shared Prosperity Fund supports projects based on the three themes set out by the government – communities, local business, and skills.

The aim is to improve the places people live in, support training and skills to increase people’s employmentability and salaries, and support local businesses ‘to help them thrive, grow, and innovate’.

Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland in Hucknall town centre

Sessions were held in Ashfield in June to gather ideas and views before the plans were presented for approval to the board of Discover Ashfield, which ‘celebrates all that is best about living, visiting, working and doing business in Ashfield’.

A list of 170 project ideas was reviewed to create the final shortlist.

More than £380,000 of the fund is planned to be invested into several projects by the end of March 2023.

These include help and support for businesses to increase productivity, adapt to automation, access overseas markets and reduce energy bills.

Martin Rigley, Discover Ashfield chairman

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), council leader, said “The investment plan for the UK Shared Prosperity Fund is fantastic and I can’t wait to see all the projects roll out.

“Thanks to the team at the council, who have pulled the plan together within a challenging timescale, we’re now starting to develop the projects ready for delivery.

“I’m particularly pleased that we have a range of projects which will be delivered across the district, including help and support for businesses who are struggling with the rising costs of energy bills.”

The projects will now be developed with local partners, ready to begin when the government gives the green light, which is expected later in the year.

Supporting Local Businesses

Retail Enterprise Grant – grants to improve town centre retail properties across all of Ashfield’s town centres;

Shop Front Improvements – engage students to design and then manufacture new shop fronts for town centre retail businesses;

Decarbonisation – technical and grant support for low carbon, energy-reducing initiatives for small and medium enterprises;

Pre-opening support/engagement activity for the Automated Distribution and Manufacturing Centre, Ashfield’s £30m flagship Towns Fund project which will support the adoption, integration, and expansion of new automated technologies among local and regional businesses to improve productivity and competitiveness;

Trading Overseas Programme – funded programme to support SMEs to identify new markets, attend overseas trade shows, trade finding missions, meeting buyers and suppliers

District-wide projects

Financial resilience support for local communities – helping people with money management and supporting them to improve their financial wellbeing;

Cycling and Walking for All – walking and cycling training, support for vulnerable and isolated adults through doorstep walking programmes, cycling refurbishment and distributing low cost/free bicycles to Ashfield residents.

Access to community allotments, and dividing allotments into manageable sizes;

Community Vertical Farming initiative – establishment of a facility, delivered by Nottingham Trent University, promoting healthier eating and sustainable buying as well as allowing local residents to engage with cutting-edge food production technology;

Digital support for local communities – community based digital support for access to technology, advice, and skills development to reduce digital exclusion.

This will enable residents to complete digital tasks such as benefit claims, doctor appointments, self-referral support, and to keep safe online.

There are also several projects included within the programme that are providing match funding for existing or new projects, including further support for the Safer Streets Fund initiative.

Funding for Skills

Basic Skills Courses – a universal course offer including basic skills such as digital, English and maths and English to speakers of other languages;

Education and business collaboration package offering a structured work placement scheme and enhanced Careers Service in schools;

Talent attraction and retention package to include graduate talent match programme with Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire universities and a local careers service – targeting residents in employment and preparing them to move into priority sectors;

Establishment of a Training/Careers Hub – a space for skills partners and DWP to deliver their recruitment, careers and skills provision.

Coun Matthew Relf (Ash Ind), council executive lead member for regeneration and corporate transformation, said: “This fund will provide the flexibility we need to develop and deliver projects and programmes across the district.

“Previous funds, such as Towns Fund and the Future High Streets Fund, were restrictive and areas such as the rurals missed out.

“We will be able to support those most in need and help people to access training and better paid jobs. It will also support some of the Towns Fund projects with early investment.”

Martin Rigley, Discover Ashfield chairman, said: “I’m so proud of the work we are doing as a partnership.

“There are more than 20 organisations represented on the board and it goes from strength to strength.