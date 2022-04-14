Hucknall climate campaigning triplets give their backing Wildlife Trust woodland project

Triplets Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue, all aged nine, of Hucknall recently visited the charity’s Ploughman Wood Nature Reserve to learn about woodland management and to see some of the replacement trees that have been planted.

The triplets brought their campaigning to national attention last year when they invited to Downing Street to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

The three, who all attend Flying High Academy in Hucknall, were chosen to be ambassadors ahead of the COP26 summit due their ongoing work to spread the green message.

Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi Fongue, along with their mum Esther outside No 10 last year, are backing the Wildlife Trust's woodland campaign

The siblings hold regular litter picks around where they live and also put out regular posts and talks about caring for the environment on their YouTube channel, which has around 3,000 followers.

Erin Daid, head of communications at the Wildlife Trust, explained: The more support we have, the more we can do to enhance the wildlife value of the woodlands in our care and to ensure that they remain open for visitors to enjoy.

"Having the support of Waimi, Mbetmi and Yimi and seeing their passion for protecting wildlife and the wider environment has helped spur the whole team on to do even more to protect our ancient woodlands for future generations.

The trust is also calling on the wider public to help it surpass its fundraising target to support the protection of the county’s richest wildlife habitat.

In just six weeks the charity has received more than £23,000 in donations towards its £25,000 appeal target.

But with woodland habitats under threat, and the costs of caring for them rising steeply, the trust hopes that the amazing wildlife that flourishes in woodlands in springtime will provide the inspiration for a flurry of further donations.

Erin continued: “The spectacle of spring flowers such as wood anemone, dog violet and bluebells accompanied by the unique soundtrack of the ‘dawn chorus’ is something that many of us cherish; but with woodlands under threat from climate change, tree diseases and pressure for development, we need more support than ever to protect, restore and reconnect these truly special places.”