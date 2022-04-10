The retailer has special collection points in more than 200 of its food stores, including in Hucknall, where its customers and members can donate everyday items to support local food banks all year round.

However the appeal has been launched to help at a time of year when supplies start to drop.

While some of the food bank partners it works with will happily take Easter eggs donated, the majority are most in need of essential items to help struggling families in the communities they support.

Central England Co-op has launched an Easter appeal to support food banks

Most requested items currently include UHT milk, long life juice, pasta sauce, sponge puddings, tinned fruit and vegetables, tinned meat and fish, rice pudding, washing up liquid and many food banks are also keen to receive toiletries such as deodorant and toothpaste.

The items will then be collected up, turned into parcels with enough food to create meals for three days and distributed to help people in need across Central England Co-op’s trading area.

Natalie Smith, a Co-op store manager, said: “We had an amazing response to our Christmas food bank appeal and we know, after speaking to our food bank partners, that sadly the demand is only growing.

“While the majority of our food stores have food bank collection points in place all year round, we feel that it is vital to shine a light on the times of year when services are strained and are in need of boost.

“Easter, just like summer and Christmas, is one of these times and this is why everyone involved at Central England Co-op is asking members and customers to dig deep and help support some great and vital local good causes who are providing a lifeline to people in need in your community.