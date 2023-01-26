Hucknall community champion offering to check on welfare of elderly and vulnerable in the town

Julia Lindo, aged 47, put out the offer on a community Facebook page and says she will help anyone who approaches her asking her to check on elderly or vulnerable people.

With crime levels rising in the town – and the wintery weather sending temperatures plummeting – some older people are reluctant or unable to leave their homes.

However, family members often struggle to find the time to check on them due to their own busy everyday lives – which is where Julia says she can help.

She said: “If anyone has any elderly people who need checking up on, then I don’t mind going out and doing it, I’ve got my DBS checks fully up to date and I’d like to help.

“It’s a welfare check as much as anything but if people have elderly parents, say, and they can’t get over to check on them regularly themselves because of work or something like that, then I don’t mind going out and doing welfare or duty of care checks.

“Some older people can’t get out of the house, or don’t want to, and relatives can’t always get to them so I’m happy to help if I can.

“I’ve been helping my friend like this, checking on her mum regularly after she asked me if I could do things like pick her milk up for her and just check she’s okay.

“I don’t mind doing things like that, I’ve worked in the care community for 20 years so I’ve plenty of experience.

“So far, I haven’t had many people take me up on the offer but the offer is still there for anyone who would like me to go around and just check on any older or vulnerable relatives, check they’re okay and they’ve got everything they need.

“I’ll go and pick up prescriptions for these people too.

