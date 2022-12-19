Hucknall community group welcomes in Christmas with carols around the tree
The sound of Christmas filled the air on Hucknall’s Nabb Park as the Reach Out Residents group held its annual carol event.
Everyone gathered around the Christmas tree, which was decorated with hundreds of knitted baubles, made by group members.
Hucknall & Linby Brass Band accompanied the carols and the event was led by Viv Chambers from St Peter & St Paul’s Church in West Hucknall.
Everyone tucked into mince pies, stollen bites and chocolates and, despite the freezing conditions, a good time was had by all.