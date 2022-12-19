News you can trust since 1904
Hucknall community group welcomes in Christmas with carols around the tree

The sound of Christmas filled the air on Hucknall’s Nabb Park as the Reach Out Residents group held its annual carol event.

By John Smith
60 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 19th Dec 2022, 12:20pm

Everyone gathered around the Christmas tree, which was decorated with hundreds of knitted baubles, made by group members.

Hucknall & Linby Brass Band accompanied the carols and the event was led by Viv Chambers from St Peter & St Paul’s Church in West Hucknall.

Singers gathered around the Christmas tree in Nabb Park
Everyone tucked into mince pies, stollen bites and chocolates and, despite the freezing conditions, a good time was had by all.

Hucknall & Linby Brass Band provided the accompaniment for the carols