Hucknall community group welcomes in Christmas with carols around the tree

Everyone gathered around the Christmas tree, which was decorated with hundreds of knitted baubles, made by group members.

Hucknall & Linby Brass Band accompanied the carols and the event was led by Viv Chambers from St Peter & St Paul’s Church in West Hucknall.

Singers gathered around the Christmas tree in Nabb Park

Everyone tucked into mince pies, stollen bites and chocolates and, despite the freezing conditions, a good time was had by all.