Hucknall community groups can now bid for latest round of county council funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

These funds will help towards boosting local facilities, essential running costs, as well as improving residents’ access to affordable and healthy food.

It’s all part of Nottinghamshire Council’s continued commitment to encourage healthy and sustainable communities by financially supporting community groups and charities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest round of the local communities fund (LCF) is now open for applicants until Friday, May 24.

Community groups can now apply for new funding from Nottinghamshire Council. Photo: Submitted

Eligible groups can apply for funding which demonstrate that their projects will help communities live healthier and more independent lives.

Coun Scott Carlton (Con), cabinet member for communities and public health, said: “I’m proud that we are continuing to financially support community groups to help them to carry on their vital work improving the lives of our residents, particularly with regards to their health and wellbeing.”

“Community groups will have two opportunities this year to apply for three types of grant funding to suit their needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Following this current funding window, the next application round is expected to be open later this autumn.”

Available grants are:

Capital grants up to £20,000.

Funding is available for groups to make improvements to facilities that help improve health and wellbeing, as well as projects with an environmental focus, including:• Improvements to sporting facilities;• Play areas and/or equipment;• Green/horticultural improvements to open spaces;• Heritage improvements, signposts and information boards to improve the visitor experience.

Revenue grants up to £5,000.Funding is available to help projects with their day-to-day running costs such as paying wages and bills and applications from a range of projects are welcomed, including:• Summer play schemes;• Projects that tackle digital exclusion, good neighbourhood schemes, dementia-friendly communities and food/lunch clubs;• Encouraging local networks where people help themselves and each other to be resilient, neighbourly and safe;• Increasing volunteering opportunities;• Addressing climate and environmental change;• Improving access to existing community-based services for the most vulnerable residents.

Food redistribution grants up to £10,000.Funding is available to help community and voluntary sector to establish or support food redistribution schemes to help families and households access affordable, good quality and nutritious food.