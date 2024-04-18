Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Plans had been put forward to use Marion Avenue as an access road to a proposed new 30-home development on land behind the road.

But although the land for the development is under Labour-run Gedling Council’s control, the proposed access point in Hucknall falls under Ashfield Independent-run Ashfield Council’s control, meaning developers Chevin Homes needed persmission from them to use Marion Avenue as the site access road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But, the plans have been met with fierce opposition from Marion Road residents and Hucknall councillors.

Marion Avenue campaigners Ash Ankrett (left), Brian Kerr and Tony Parkinson with Coun John Wilmott (second left). Photo: Submitted

There was also anger at the fact several trees on the site had been cut down – without permission, residents and councillors claim.

And the Ashfield planning committee has now unanimously rejected the plans – just as smiliar plans to use neighbouring Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue were similarly rejected last month.

Ash Ankrett, who spoke on behalf of the residents at the meeting, said: “Our main concern was the amount of traffic that would be coming through in what is a nice quiet place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"What they (the developers) were proposing was not what anyone wants.

"If they were just building 15 luxury homes there, no-one would probably complain too much.

"But 30 is really milking the land and there isn’t even space to turn the bin lorry round so the area would not cope with the amount of extra traffic this would cause.

"We were delighted that the council rejected the plans, that was the result we wanted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Gedling Council residents aren’t going to be affected by this whereas we in Hucknall are, so I’m glad to see Ashfield Council standing up for us.”

Speaking at the meeting, Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said: “We won’t be bullied into accepting a planning application that will impact Hucknall residents so badly.

“Even though Gedling Council feel this application was acceptable – residents and Hucknall councillors didn’t.

"Let’s not forget that these developers wantonly chopped down trees without permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They arrogantly assumed this application would sail through our planning committee – just like it did at Gedling.”

"They didn’t account for local pressure and opposition from residents and councillors

"This was a David v Goliath fight, and I am so pleased that we won.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), also accused the developers of ‘environmental crimes’ over the felling of several trees on the site and formally asked the council to refer the matter to the police for investigation.