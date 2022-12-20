As part of its commitment to support vulnerable customers in the communities it serves, the electricity distributor asked local MPs and teams based at its local depots to nominate charities and worthy causes to receive donations over the winter period.

The Christmas fund of £500,000 is part of a package of measures being rolled out by National Grid’s distribution business to support community groups in their work with vulnerable customers.

It follows a £2.5 million package of fuel poverty grants awarded by the distributor to charities and community groups to help tackle fuel poverty this winter.

The Wellbeing Cafe at Hucknall Parish Church is one of the groups getting £1,000 from National Grid

In all, about £3m will be allocated across its regions to tackle the most pressing issues affecting communities during the colder months, including fuel poverty, loneliness and isolation.

Both charities were nominated by Hucknall MP Mark Spencer, who said: “Thank you to the good people who took part in this campaign with us and nominated these two worthy causes.

"This is what happens when communities come together – services flourish and achieve the recognition they deserve.”

The PCC of Hucknall Torkard will use the funds to to provide, amongst other initiatives, an afterschool club for local families, whilst the Renew Wellbeing Café at St Mary Magdalene Church will use its donation to provide a Christmas lunch for its service users.

Philip Aldred, coordinator at the Renew Wellbeing Café, said: “The donation will help us provide simple buffet celebrations over the Christmas and New Year period for our weekly guests.

“We aim to combat loneliness and social isolation felt by vulnerable members of our community.

"”e have been providing this community support to local people for 18 months.

"Our numbers continue to grow, we regularly have more than 25 guests at our Thursday Café for free coffee, tea, cake, laughter, and companionship.”

Helen Chantry, vicar of Hucknall Torkard, said: “We’re truly grateful for the support to our projects and buildings by this funding.

