Jane-Belinda Francis, headteacher of Springfield Academy, Bulwell, is retiring at the end of this term after leading the school for the last 16 years.

Mrs Francis said: “I really won’t find leaving Springfield easy as I absolutely love our school, but I know it’s time and I am leaving Springfield in wonderful hands.

“We have built a school which the whole community is proud of with a good Ofsted report, good SATs results and waiting lists for six out of eight classes.

Jane-Belinda Francis, headteacher of Springfield Academy in Bulwell, is retiring after 41 years in teaching. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

“The children are amazing and love coming to school.

“The staff are so committed to their work and ensuring the best for the children in their care.

“I would like to thank all of the children, parents and carers, and staff for making my time at Springfield the best of my teaching career.”

Mrs Francis was appointed headteacher of the school in 2006, having previously been headteacher of another Nottingham school.

Springfield Academy then become part of the Djanogly Learning Trust in June 2017.

Last year, the school was rated ‘good’ by Ofsted.

Mrs Francis’s most positive memories include seeing the whole school being able to sing and dance outdoors when Covid-19 restrictions were eased to allow gatherings outside.

She recalled: “Staff and children were crying with the joy that the ‘normality’ of being together and singing.

The annual ‘elves’ breakfast, that this year included a visit from two reindeer as part of the festive season celebrations, has also been a highlight

Other favourite memories include seeing the progress of her former pupils.

She said: “An ex-pupil returned one year and attended our graduation event and I went to speak to him and asked him how he was doing.

“He told me he was going to university and was planning to become an accountant.

"I said how pleased I was for him and he replied ‘but miss, you told me I could be anything I wanted to be’.

"I couldn’t ask for more than that could I?”

During her retirement, Mrs Francis is planning to visit her grown-up children in north America, who both play ice hockey for teams in Pennsylvania and New Hampshire.

She added: “I am looking forward to my retirement, but know I will really miss the conversations I have with children on a daily basis, which are absolutely priceless.

“I am happy though that I know I have created a school where children can thrive, feel loved, safe and valued and can aspire to be what they want to be.”

Liz Anderson, chief executive at Djanogly Learning Trust, said: “Jane-Belinda is highly respected in the local Bulwell community and beyond.

"She will be sorely missed, however she leaves the school in a strong position and that is a legacy she should be very proud of.

"On behalf of everyone at Djanogly Learning Trust, I would like to thank Jane-Belinda for her hard work, dedication and long years of service.

"We wish her all the very best for her retirement.”

