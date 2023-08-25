Hucknall Ashfield Independent Councillor Gordon Mann has spoken of his delight about the success of the latest Hucknall Food and Drink Festival. He was speaking after organisers Ashfield District Council confirmed that it was the biggest ever festival.

Despite competing with the women's World Cup Final, the event was a huge success and went from strength to strength. This year, there was live music, cookery demonstrations and more traders than ever before.

Councillor Mann, who represents Hucknall North on Ashfield District Council said, "As a foodie, I love events like this. I'd like to thank Ashfield District Council for organising the most successful Food and Drink Festival in Hucknall yet. It was wonderful to see residents, young and old coming together and supporting local traders. As a Council, we insist on organising events like this to bring residents into our Town Centre. Councillors Waters, Wilmott and I spoke to dozens of residents at the weekend who gave their thumbs up to a marvellous event."