Hucknall councillors 'believe' in arts academy with £2,500 community grant

Believe Academy, whose members starred in Hucknall’s Christmas Light Switch-On Event, have received the money from county councillors Dave Shaw and Lee Waters (both Ash Ind).

The money has been donated through Nottinghamshire County Council’s councillors divisional fund and will go towards a new dancefloor and other costs associated with running the academy.

As well as running its arts school, the academy also goes into schools to deliver a life skills programme to year five and year six to prepare them and their parents for the journey of adolescence and transitioning to secondary school.

Couns Lee Waters and Dave Shaw present their cheque for £2,500 to Hucknall's Believe Academy

The programme is making a huge difference in the lives of the young people.

The group aims to help people build confidence and self-belief through dance and musical theatre.

Its students include youngsters aged three right through to pensioners who love their rock and waltz classes for the over-60s.

Couns Shaw and Waters were delighted to support the organisation and visited founder Simone Witherden, her teaching team and students to present them with their cheques.

Simone said, “There’s something amazing that happens here on Portland Road.

"Our teachers and mentors help with all ages and we are passionate about music and dance and the confidence it instils for life in people.

"Covid was obviously a struggle, like it was for everyone, but we’re coming out of it now and plan to be bigger and help more people.

"We were delighted to perform at the Hucknall Christmas Light’s Switch On as we are a community-based organisation that helps our community thrive.

"We’d like to thank Couns Shaw and Waters for the generous donations to our cause – it will go towards helping Hucknall people.”

Coun Shaw said: “Simone and the team at the Believe Academy do an amazing job for all ages.

"I am delighted to back the team to continue the excellent work they do for the Hucknall community.”

Coun Waters added: “I saw the performance from the Academy at our Christmas lights switch-on and they were amazing.