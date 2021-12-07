The money has been donated from Coun Lee Waters’ (Ash Ind) Councillor Divisional Fund, via Nottinghamshire County Council.

The fund allows councillors to donate to good causes or individuals who make a difference to the areas they represent.

Coun Waters, who represents Hucknall South at County Hall, said: “Since being elected in May, I have been working hard to identify Hucknall’s unsung heroes.

Coun Waters presents the cheque for £500 to Gayner Ward, Hucknall Salvation Army captain

"I want my divisional fund to benefit the work they do.

"The Salvation Army does an amazing job for our community – running regular coffee mornings, craft clubs, over sixties clubs and much more.

"Dropping into the Salvation Army is like dropping into friends.

"Friends that are there when we need them the most and I am delighted to support their campaign for a defibrillator – anything to make the place safer for those who rely on the services they give.

"I was really pleased to go down to the Salvation Army, present their cheque and hear more about the tremendous work they do for so many in Hucknall.”

Gayner Ward, captain of Hucknall’s Salvation Army, said, “We’d like to say thank you for the donation towards a defibrillator.

"We have more than 200 people attend our activities during the week of all ages and from all areas of Hucknall and the surrounding district.

"Their health and welfare is important to us and so money is great news for all our attendees.

"We have had conversations about we could raise money towards this, especially in the current climate where every penny is so important, and with providing other support around Christmas with our toy and gift appeal.

"This £500 will certainly go a long way to providing a defibrillator and bring peace of mind to all who attend our daily activities.”