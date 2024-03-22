Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South on Nottinghamshire Council, was speaking during a full council meeting at County Hall on March 21.

The council announced last year it was looking considering ending free travel for concessionary pass holders which is says costs £900,000 per year.

The council began a public consultation with options being considered including half-fare payments, free travel for only disabled concessionary pass holders and their companions, and no changes.

However, the proposals were met with swift opposition from many Hucknall and Bulwell tram users and campaign group Save Free Tram Travel, who said the plans would have seen more than 150,000 concessionary tram travel passes withdrawn impacting the disabled and pensioners.

The campaigners quickly began organising petitions and protests outside council meetings and at tram stops, including Hucknall.

Members of the Hucknall Labour Party joined the protest at the town’s tram stop and held a stall in the market to gather more signatures for the petition against the proposed cuts.

Last month, Save Free Tram Travel celebrated victory after the council confirmed it was scrapping the proposal to end free travel for concessionary pass holders.

Coun Waters said: “In November, this council announced that they were launching a consultation on scrapping free concessionary tram travel for over 150,000 pensioners, including thousands in Hucknall.

“I would like to thank everybody who campaigned against these proposed cuts, including the Hucknall Dispatch and it’s readers, who backed the campaign throughout.

"If it wasn’t for the uproar and opposition to this cruel cut, the Tories would have had no hesitation in voting to end concessionary travel for thousands.”

Coun Waters also accused the Conservative-controlled council of wasting more than £3,000 on a consultation.

He added: “The plan was in black and white in council documents.

"Why frighten the elderly and disabled?

"I would hope that this council learns lessons from this and not play cruel games that impact so many lives in future.”

Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), council leader, said at the time: “There are no plans to cut the tram concession in our budget.