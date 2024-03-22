Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The petition, organised by Hucknall councillors Dave Shaw and Lee Waters (both Ash Ind) will now trigger a formal investigation by the authority.

The petition was handed to Nottinghamshire Council chairman Coun John Ogles (Con) at the latest full council meeting at County Hall and makes seven demands:

An immediate inspection of every gully on Watnall Road.

Any gully identified to be a problem to be fixed in consultation with Severn Trent water.

All pot-holes on the road to be fixed as a priority.

Flood mitigation schemes to be investigated in consultation with the Environment Agency.

Installation of lighting columns on long lane to improve visibility on approach to the blind bends.

Flashing warning signage if the road does become flooded again.

Hucknall councillor Dave Shaw hands the petition to Coun John Ogle, chairman of Nottinghamshire Council. Photo: Submitted

Speaking at the meeting, Coun Shaw said: “This is a petition led by Coun Waters and myself.

"It is signed by 1,788 Hucknall residents and calls for urgent action on Watnall Road, the B6009 in Hucknall, that is the responsibility of Nottinghamshire Council.

"The road is continually flooding and is a danger to life.

"Anytime there is even a small amount of rain, this road floods and is often closed causing chaos across the town.

"We have continually raised this with council bosses as an urgent issue but our pleas have fallen on deaf ears so far.

"We are calling on the council to sort out the flooding problems out once and for all.”

The petition will now trigger a full investigation and council bosses have until May 16 to come with an action plan to address resident’s concerns.

Coun Waters added: “This was the biggest petition handed in for many years at County Hall.

"It just goes to show the strength of feeling in Hucknall at the constant disruption caused by the diabolical conditions on the worst road in Nottinghamshire.