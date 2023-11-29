Two staff members at Hucknall Day Nursery had the celebratory spotlight turned on them recently as both celebrated long service milestones.

Kymberly Shepherd and Cheryl Walker have a combined 45 years of service at the Nottingham Road nursery and both have become huge favourites with fellow staff members, children and parents alike.

Kymberly joined the nursery as an apprentice back in 2003 and in the following 20 years has progressed to become the deputy manager.

But manager Laura Woodman says she is so much more than her title.

Laura said: “Kym is known and regarded as the ‘face of Hucknall Day Nursery’.

"She has a unique, caring quality, and goes the extra mile to ensure that each and every child in our care is made to feel unique and their learning journey is celebrated and treasured.

"Many parents, both past and present, are able to recall moments when Kym has touched their child’s lives.

"One said ‘Kym goes above and beyond to get to know me, my child and our family as a whole, we are so lucky to have had her in our lives’.”

Back in September this year, Cheryl, completed her 25th year at the nursery, making her the longest-serving member of staff.

Having initially started her in carer in childcare as a nanny, Cheryl has worked as a pre-school room leader and deputy manager, using her knowledge and experience to prepare many children for their journey onto school.

She said: “Dedication and enthusiasm brings me to Hucknall Day Nursery.

"I am still as motivated today as I was on my first day.

"I feel proud to see staff that I have trained reach their career goals and build a future at our nursery.

"I have even welcomed past children and mentored them through their early years qualification.

"I am not thinking about stepping back anytime soon.

"I still have the passion, motivation and of course a sense of humour that is needed to give children the very best of starts in their earliest years.

Laura continued: “From the outset, since taking over the family business in 2018, our aim was to continue a family-run, home from home childcare setting, where we become your ‘nursery family’.

"Our staff retention is something to be championed – many of our team members are into their 10th year of service.

"Early years is suffering an employment crisis and as a nursery owner, I have had to work hard and find new ways in which to reward staff and acknowledge their hard work and dedication, that doesn’t solely involve increased or higher wages as the money in early years does not support high salaries.

"Our ethos is to embrace staff, make them feel valued and part of the team from day one.

“I want my team to enjoy coming to work, where they arrive each day with a spring in their step knowing that they are an important part of a highly regarded early years setting.

"Their progress is reviewed regularly and there is a strong support mentoring system in place.

"Staff appreciate the offer of continuous professional development, regardless of their current stage of career development and I am hugely proud of our team and their commitment to our children and their families.”