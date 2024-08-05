Do you look after someone with dementia?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

If so, new specialist information and support is coming to Hucknall this autumn as the Radford Care Group starts up a new session at Watnall Road Community Centre.

The free seven-week programme of special support sessions for carers of people with dementia, is led by experts and will give an improved understanding of all aspects of dementia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A new support group for people caring for dementia sufferers is starting in Hucknall this month. Photo: Submitted

As well as expert help, the group will also offer mutual support from other carers, refreshments and a chance to get your questions answered in a relaxed and informal setting.

Help with respite care may also be available, subject to suitability.

The sessions will be every Wednesday at Watnall Road Community Centre from October 16 to November 27 with each two-hour session running from 11am to 1pm.

Pre-booking is required for each session, for more information or to reserve a place, call 0115 9786133 or 07513 856647, or email [email protected]