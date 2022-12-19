The Yellows have moved to a new ground on Aerial Way as part of the plans which will eventually see a new Lidl supermarket built on part of the old ground site.

The remainder of the site is being earmarked for housing and fuller details of the planned development have now been submitted to the council.

Advertisement

The plans, submitted by HarperCrewe + CreweSpace, are for 82 homes comprised of a mix of one, two, three and four-bedroom units, with 11 units to be marketed as affordable.

Plans submitted to the council show how the proposed new development will be laid out

The two, three and four-bedroom dwellings would be served by private rear gardens and, for the most part, in-plot parking, while the one-bed maisonettes would have allocated on-street parking.

A cycle store would be provided within the site, as well as EV charging points for each dwelling.

Advertisement

In a planning statement, HarperCrewe + CreweSpace said: “The site would be sensitively landscaped to respond to its surroundings, retaining existing soft landscaping on site where possible, and introducing both hard and soft landscaping which would respond sensitively to the site’s surrounding and would provide sufficient visual amenity.

Advertisement

The plans for the development of the site were for 108 houses, permission for which was granted in 2012.

However, these permissions have now lapsed and since then, permission for a Lidl supermarket has also been granted for the site.

Advertisement

As a result, new plans for less housing on the reduced space were submitted with the original proposal for commercial units on the site dropped and the application becoming purely residential.

The housing plan comes as existing residents continue to wait for the new Lidl supermarket.

Advertisement

The council’s planning committee originally approved the plans for the new store in principal back in March last year, but with conditions.

This led to work needing to be done behind the scenes to iron out the sticking points and on the amount Lidl would contribute to town improvements and tackling the increased traffic the store would create.

Advertisement