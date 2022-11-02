Dozens of families who qualify for Healthy Start across Hucknall and Ashfield are currently missing out on free fruit, vegetables and milk.

Healthy Start offers funds worth £4.25 a week to pregnant women and children aged up to four-years-old who are in low-income families, as well as to all pregnant women under-18.

Funds can be used to buy fruit, vegetables, milk and, if you are not breastfeeding, infant formula.

Eligible families with a baby under the age of one receive £8.50 a week.

Coun Matt Barney (Con), cabinet member for adult social care and public health, said: “We know things are tough for families right now, so we’re urging more people to make use of this fantastic scheme.

"Good nutrition is so important in those early years and Healthy Start can help families access healthy food, as well as reduce the pressure on their household budgets.

"So please check to see if you’re eligible and let your friends and families know about the scheme too.”

If you’re eligible, you’ll be sent a Healthy Start card with money on it that you can use in any shop that accepts Mastercard.

Benefits will be added onto the card every four weeks.

You can also use your card to collect free Healthy Start vitamins for during pregnancy and breastfeeding and free vitamin drops for babies and young children up to four years old.

Vitamins are available from many of the council’s Children’s Centres – click here for details.