Hucknall firefighter raises more than £1,000 from Mount Snowdown challenge

Jude Brough, aged 20, completed the challenge on April 24 in the firefighter gear, which included full breathing apparatus which added about 20 kilograms extra to the weight he had to carry.

As well as being a retained firefighter in Hucknall, Jude is also a coach at Sports Gateway, which was founded by his late father Jamie.

And he completed the challenge as part of a group of 20 tutors and students from the college.

Jude Brough is all smiles at the top of Snowdon after climbing the mountain in full firefighter gear

So far, they have raised £1,530 for The Fire Fighters Charity and the mental health sports charity Sport in Mind.

Jude said: “It was a tough climb but it was good as well, we enjoyed the challenge and the weather was good too, it stayed clear which helped us.

"Doing it in the firefighter gear made it much tougher for me but I was pleased I did it.

"The rest of group were great be with, they were really supportive throughout the whole day and they enjoyed the climb too.

Alarm clocks needed to be set on the day of the club as the group left Hucknall at 6am in order to get to Wales and start climbing for around 10am.

They reached the summit in around three-and-a-half hours.

Jude continued: “It was a long day but we made good time getting up the mountain.

"It was all worth it too when we got to the top, as I said, it was a clear day, so the views from the summit were pretty spectacular, you could see plenty to be fair.

"Then we all headed down again and celebrated what we’d achieved – we definitely earned a couple of beers afterwards.

“I was really pleased that we did it and I’m chuffed hat we’ve raised so much already, it’s beaten my target so I’m buzzing about that."

Jude now plans to take a break and have some time off before planning his next fundraising venture.