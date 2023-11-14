Hucknall firefighters need your support again to help the food bank this Christmas

Hucknall firefighters need your help again this month to support the town’s food bank in their annual 12 Days of Christmas campaign.

Posting on their Facebook page, Hucknall firefighters said: “Hucknall, again we need you!

"We understand times are tough, financial pressures grow year on year, and again more and more individuals and families are using Hucknall’s food bank as the decision between heating and eating grows.

“To help the Hucknall food bank build its depleted stock and get enough food for individuals over Christmas and the winter months we have again devised a 12 days of Christmas scheme, so here are the 12 dates with 12 items for you to add to your bag at facebook.com/HucknallFireStation

Hucknall firefighters at one of last year's pick-up points with several bags of donations. Photo: Submitted

"Don’t worry if you can’t get your hands on everything, simply replace it with something else, or even make up your own – anything is better than nothing.

“We also had an overwhelming amount of support for our selection box collection appeal last year, sowe will be running this again too.

"So if your financial budget doesn’t stretch to assist with the 12 days donation but you still want to spread a little magic, we are also looking for donations of selection boxes which we aim to deliver to the City Hospitals’s children’s ward and other Nottinghamshire’s children’s wards for the festive season.

"A single £1 selection box will put a massive smile on a child’s face at a time when no child should be sad or in hospital and you can help us give those smiles.

“We aim to collect all of your donations and/or selection boxes and parcels on Saturday, December 16.

"A lot of people get the whole family involved and for the children to see us collecting in our fire engine adds a little smile back on thier faces.

"We’re sure we will be busy, but feel free to nip out with your bags for a photo with the crew and engine

“On Monday, December 18, we will be attending any schools that have agreed to take part and to see all the children who have collected along with us.

“We will not be able to give out specific times but as we devise the route we can give you a rough time if you get in touch on the collection day.

"If you have a specific place where you are leaving your donations if you are going to be out – for example, behind the side gate – simply let us know.

“If this is something you want to get involved with either again or are new to this simply drop us a private message via Facebook with your address that you want us to come and collect your donation and we will add you to our list.

"We know not everyone has Facebook so please spread the word and feel free to give one of our firefighters a call on 07388 907155.