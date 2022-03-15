Hucknall firefighters want your help to provide sweet treats for children this Easter

On April 2, firefighters will be out and about in their fire engine, collecting anything that a child would like at Easter, be it chocolate eggs, homebaked sweets or treats or even an Easter hamper – no donation is too big or too small.

The goodies will then be distributed to children and families who use the Sure Start Centre on Broomhill Road in Hucknall and also patients on the children’s ward at Nottingham City Hospital.

Marcus Pratt, crew manager, said: “We got approached by the Sure Start Centre on Broomhill Road, who have quite a few families come to the events they hold over the two weeks of the school holidays.

Hucknall firefighters had a great response to their Christmas appeal and are hoping for the same again for Easter

“They help us quite a bit when we do our charity food drive over Christmas so we asked if there was anything we could do to help.

“With the Christmas food drive, we also do a bit of a selection box giveaway for the children’s ward in the hospitals and they also get shared around centres like that too, to help all children and families and we wanted to do something like that again for Easter.

"We’re happy to take absolutely anything that kids will enjoy, so you can bake your own treats, donate a creme egg or a chocolate egg, basically anything kids would like at Easter – anything that’s going to make a mess for mum and dad really!

"For us this is all about getting out and about into the community and not just with the flashing blue lights on.

"The Christmas collection we do is always hugely popular and this is just another chance for us to engage with, and get out to, the community.

"People are going through some difficult times and we want to be able to get out there and help where we can."

To get involved, simply contact the fire station on 0115 8388100, or via the Facebook page here and ask to be added to the crew’s collection route for Saturday, April 2.