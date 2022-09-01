Dynamite Fireworks claimed the crown again, beating off strong competition from two other national finalists with another spectacular display in front of a crowd of more than 10,000 at Newby Hall in Yorkshire.

Tim Nicholls, from Dynamite, said: “I think this one actually gives me more pride that winning last year’s title as we were the defending champions and I think the competition was even stronger this year.

The Dynamite Fireworks team from Hucknall celebrate winning the national title again at Newby Hall

"We also had to fire first this year and that’s the hardest position to be in the order because by the time the others have gone, there’s the danger that your display has been forgotten.

"But the crew did a brilliant job and we won again.”

This year, Dynamite opened their 10-minute display with Cry Me A River by Michael Buble as their opening song, followed by songs to get the crowd singing along to by the likes of Florence and the Machine.

Following their display, the other two finalists, Pyrotex Fireworks and Phoenix Fireworks took their turns before the public at the event voted for their winner – with Dynamite being chosen as champions again.

Dynamite's spectacular display won the most votes from the 10,000-strong crowd

Tim continued: “As the winners, we are now invited back next year to close the event with a big show that isn’t restricted by competition rules.”

"This win feels more special because the two we were up against are internationally renowned while we’re just a local company.

"Obviously for the crew, it’s brilliant to be winning but on a personal note, I think this year’s means even more than last year because of who we were up against this time.”

Dynamite will be opening its Nottingham Fireworks pop-up shop again on Papplewick Lane in late October ready for Bonfire Night.

The team will be in action again at the Hucknall Hallowe'en Spooktacular at the end of October

They will also be doing the Hallowe’en Spooktacular on October 30 at the Engine Rooms at Watnall Road Aerodrome.

Tim added: “Also, after winning the national title last year at Ragley Hall, we have been invited back there to do the closing display at that event in two weeks time.”