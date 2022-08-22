Hucknall Food and Drink Festival is tasty treat as big crowds attend again

Run by Ashfield District Council, which partnered with Discover Ashfield and Lincoln Green Brewery, the event saw more 35 stalls on the High Street, selling a variety of artisan food, drinks, produce and gifts.

As was the case last year, the event proved so popular many stall holders were selling out by the afternoon

Some of the new stalls this year included Beanin Coffee, Colombo Street and De One Kitchen.

There was another large turnout for the event

Cider and ale lovers also enjoyed a variety of breweries including Hucknall’s own Torkard Cider and Lincoln Green Brewery.

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: “The festival was another hugely successful event.

"The food and drink stalls were amazing and we were so pleased to bring this popular festival yet again to the heart of Hucknall.

There was plenty for youngsters to enjoy at the festival as well

"Of course, the event was tinged with sadness after the sad death of popular Hucknall councillor Jim Blagden.

"We took the time to toast Jim and his massive contribution to Hucknall.

"The f estival was something Jim pushed for relentlessly and the massive turn out was a great tribute.”

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who also represents Hucknall North, added: Cllr John Wilmott, Ward Councillor for Hucknall North, said “It was great to so many residents supporting small businesses at the festival and it was a huge success, so thank you to everyone who attended.”