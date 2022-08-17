Starting next Friday (August 26) and running until Sunday, August 28, the historic event will celebrate the LGBTQ+ community, not just in Hucknall, but all around in the surrounding towns and villages.

The event has been organised by four Hucknall pubs – Damo’s, Byron’s Rest, The Red Lion and The Half Moon.

Each pub will be staging events, in addition to further events at the John Godber Centre and the Arc Cinema.

Damien O'Connor, of Damo's, is thrilled by the town has embraced Hucknall Pride

Already, Pride flags and colours are being seen around the town and local people and businesses have been giving the event their full backing.

Your Dispatch is also fully supporting the event.

Damien O’Connor, manager of Damo’s, has been thrilled by the way the town has embraced the project.

He said: “I’m just delighted by how the town has supported this and it’s shaping up to be a fantastic event for everyone to come to and enjoy

"I’m really looking forward to it.”

A host of events will be taking place in the town across the weekend, starting with a rainbow disco party at the John Godber Centre from 6pm to 10pm on Friday, August 26.

Celebrating a festival of colour, entry is free but securing a ticket from the centre beforehand will guarantee a place due to limited capacity.

Events continue on Saturday, August 27 with a drag show at the Half Moon hosted by Harley Noah and Alison Dawes, and featuring Ms Classpergers.

A special free meditation and movement yoga session, hosted by Caroline Morris of Caroline Loves Yoga, is taking place at the the John Godber Centre on Saturday, August 27 from 9.30am to 10.45am – click here to book a place.

Also on August 27,one of the key events of the whole Pride weekend, a special LGBT+ coffee and conversation morning, is being held at the Byron’s Rest where people can talk in confidence about their journey in a safe space.

Throughout the Pride weekend, the Arc Cinema on High Street will be showing screenings of the award-winning film Pride – click here for tickets and show times.