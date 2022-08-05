Hucknall Pride announces LGBT+ coffee and conversation event for celebration weekend

An LGBTQ+ coffee and conversation morning will take place at Byron’s Rest on Baker Street on Saturday, August 27 from 10am to 1pm.

Posting on the Hucknall Pride Facebook group, organisers said: “The session is a vital part of the up coming weekend of festivities as it offers a safe space for those who may wish to talk in confidence about their journey.

"Not every ‘coming out’ story is a fairy tale, family based homophobia or judgmental friends are both something that happen all too often.

Hucknall Pride flags out in force along Annesley Road

"Knowing there is someone there to listen and offer friendly advice can sometimes mean the world.

"The session aims to give those who want to talk a voice and be heard and share past experiences which may help those trying to find who they are.

"We invite you to drop in for a free cuppa, a digestive and say hello.”

The festival celebrating the LGBTQ+ community, not just in Hucknall, but all around in the surrounding towns and villages as well, will take place from August 26-28.

The event is being organised by the landlords of four pubs in the town – Damo's Bar, The Red Lion, Byron's Rest and The Half Moon.

Events will be taking place at these pubs, as well as the John Godber Centre and the Arc Cinema.

Your Dispatch is also fully supporting and backing the initiative at every step.

Events announced so far include a drag show at the Half Moon and screenings of the award-winning film Pride at the Arc Cinema.